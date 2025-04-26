ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Price Target Raised to $290.00

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $286.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RMD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp set a $274.00 price objective on ResMed in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.31.

ResMed stock opened at $235.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.05. ResMed has a 52 week low of $179.42 and a 52 week high of $263.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.37. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $2,332,075.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,289.75. This trade represents a 50.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,896,290.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,842,105.44. The trade was a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,013 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,816 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ResMed by 121.4% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in ResMed by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

