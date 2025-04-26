ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Price Target Cut to $285.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RMD. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp set a $274.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.31.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $235.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.92 and a 200-day moving average of $234.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $179.42 and a fifty-two week high of $263.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.37. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $2,332,075.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,289.75. This trade represents a 50.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,680,688.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,580,799.20. The trade was a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,013 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,816. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,173,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,156,089,000 after purchasing an additional 160,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $899,860,000 after buying an additional 85,270 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ResMed by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,325,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,706,000 after buying an additional 566,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ResMed by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,702,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,365,000 after buying an additional 290,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,861,000 after acquiring an additional 32,973 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

