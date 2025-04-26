Rep. George Whitesides Sells Off Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Representative George Whitesides (D-California) recently sold shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC). In a filing disclosed on April 23rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Intel stock on March 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “GEORGE WHITESIDES INDIVIDUAL” account.

Representative George Whitesides also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) on 3/25/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 3/24/2025.

Shares of INTC opened at $20.05 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $37.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $87.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Whitesides

George Whitesides (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 27th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Whitesides (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 27th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

George Whitesides earned a bachelor’s degree in public and international affairs from Princeton University in 1996 and a master’s degree in remote sensing and GIS from the University of Cambridge in 2000. His career experience includes working as the chief of staff for NASA during the administration of President Barack Obama (D) and the CEO of human spaceflight company Virgin Galactic. Whitesides co-founded Megafire Action, an organization dedicated to responding to wildfires. Whitesides co-chaired the Antelope Valley Covid-19 Task Force and joined the Antelope Valley Economic Development and Growth Enterprise (AV EDGE) as a board member.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

