Rep. George Whitesides Sells Off American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock

Representative George Whitesides (D-California) recently sold shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP). In a filing disclosed on April 23rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in American Electric Power stock on March 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “GEORGE WHITESIDES INDIVIDUAL” account.

Representative George Whitesides also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) on 3/25/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 3/24/2025.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $106.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.73. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 10.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,249,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,764,000 after buying an additional 213,153 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $914,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $3,191,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $1,331,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $114.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

About Representative Whitesides

George Whitesides (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 27th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Whitesides (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 27th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

George Whitesides earned a bachelor’s degree in public and international affairs from Princeton University in 1996 and a master’s degree in remote sensing and GIS from the University of Cambridge in 2000. His career experience includes working as the chief of staff for NASA during the administration of President Barack Obama (D) and the CEO of human spaceflight company Virgin Galactic. Whitesides co-founded Megafire Action, an organization dedicated to responding to wildfires. Whitesides co-chaired the Antelope Valley Covid-19 Task Force and joined the Antelope Valley Economic Development and Growth Enterprise (AV EDGE) as a board member.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

