Rep. George Whitesides Sells Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock

Representative George Whitesides (D-California) recently sold shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA). In a filing disclosed on April 23rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in Innoviva stock on March 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “GEORGE WHITESIDES INDIVIDUAL” account.

Representative George Whitesides also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) on 3/25/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 3/24/2025.

Innoviva Price Performance

NASDAQ INVA opened at $18.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $21.28.

Institutional Trading of Innoviva

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $91.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Innoviva by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,424,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,712,000 after buying an additional 370,795 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Innoviva by 426.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 324,515 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at $5,437,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Innoviva by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 231,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,919,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,354,000 after purchasing an additional 226,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 1,196,746 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $20,966,989.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,658,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,140,511.60. This trade represents a 17.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INVA. Scotiabank started coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Representative Whitesides

George Whitesides (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 27th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Whitesides (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 27th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

George Whitesides earned a bachelor’s degree in public and international affairs from Princeton University in 1996 and a master’s degree in remote sensing and GIS from the University of Cambridge in 2000. His career experience includes working as the chief of staff for NASA during the administration of President Barack Obama (D) and the CEO of human spaceflight company Virgin Galactic. Whitesides co-founded Megafire Action, an organization dedicated to responding to wildfires. Whitesides co-chaired the Antelope Valley Covid-19 Task Force and joined the Antelope Valley Economic Development and Growth Enterprise (AV EDGE) as a board member.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

