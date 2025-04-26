Raymond James Has Lowered Expectations for South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Stock Price

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SPFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of South Plains Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of South Plains Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

NASDAQ SPFI opened at $33.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $547.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. South Plains Financial has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.03.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $49.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.93 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 17.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Plains Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

In other South Plains Financial news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 5,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $184,977.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,501,114.80. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noe G. Valles bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 486,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,052,421. The trade was a 25.88 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,061 shares of company stock worth $1,493,613 in the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPFI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in South Plains Financial by 29.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial in the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 200.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 117,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

