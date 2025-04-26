Raymond James Cuts American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $14.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the airline’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Melius upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $13.00 and gave the company an “unchanged” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.22.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.10. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. This represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 133,774 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,525 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,987 shares of the airline’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

