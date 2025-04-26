PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.30, but opened at $6.60. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 755,279 shares.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.68.
PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.32). Equities research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 322,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.
