PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.30, but opened at $6.60. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 755,279 shares.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.68.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.32). Equities research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc bought 619,925 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $4,996,595.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,077,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,665,246.44. The trade was a 1.85 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 322,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

