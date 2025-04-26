Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $148.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 41.60%. The business had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.