Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $9,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 61,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $60.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

