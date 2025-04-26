Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.8% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,813,061,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533,496 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,677 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after buying an additional 6,813,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,428,403,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $553.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $559.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $583.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

