Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Hovde Group

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Hovde Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PB. Barclays reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.23.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $67.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average of $75.29. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $86.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.17 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 6.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $40,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,586,273.15. This trade represents a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $396,700. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 487.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 368.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 349.5% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

