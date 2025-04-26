Promising Restaurant Stocks To Watch Now – April 23rd

Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Uber Technologies, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Booking, and Chipotle Mexican Grill are the seven Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are shares of publicly traded companies in the restaurant industry, representing a claim on part of a restaurant company’s earnings and assets. Investors buy and sell these stocks on public exchanges, with share prices reflecting the company’s performance, market conditions, and overall consumer spending trends in the dining sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.62. 21,745,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,704,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.99 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.83 and a 200-day moving average of $104.67.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $6.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $527.24. 2,399,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,813. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.04. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $396.35 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $74.39. 15,085,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,300,789. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.45. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $155.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $72.73. 8,787,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,363,107. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.43. The company has a market capitalization of $313.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $59.84 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $317.98. 1,872,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,232. The company has a 50-day moving average of $307.59 and a 200-day moving average of $299.47. McDonald’s has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $227.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG traded up $140.48 on Wednesday, reaching $4,738.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,846. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4,669.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4,784.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,036,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,406,144. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.43. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

