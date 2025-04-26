PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRCT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $52.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $103.81.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.39 million. Analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $41,824.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,161,966.46. The trade was a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $312,403.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,070 shares in the company, valued at $9,875,374.20. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,455 shares of company stock worth $368,322 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Further Reading

