Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,688,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,707 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.71% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $225,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,903 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $98,936.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,083.02. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $248,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,783.16. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,241 over the last three months. 4.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average is $49.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $395.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 51.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 105.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

