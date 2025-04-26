Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,404 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $233,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA opened at $383.67 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $460.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULTA. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.61.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

