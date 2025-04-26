Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 15,037 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.47% of Southern Copper worth $337,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $84.00 to $83.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Southern Copper from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Southern Copper Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $94.18 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.36. The firm has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 40.27%. On average, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

