Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $327.61 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,546,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,528 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $327,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.4% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,661,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 137,676 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $14,073,240.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,223 shares in the company, valued at $17,502,415.06. The trade was a 44.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,540,875. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $103.17 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.21 and a 200 day moving average of $98.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 854.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.