Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $281.98 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,147,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 991,354 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.70% of CBRE Group worth $281,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,904,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,229,000 after buying an additional 245,821 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,601,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,039,000 after purchasing an additional 177,119 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,142 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,100,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,390,000 after acquiring an additional 605,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in CBRE Group by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,050,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In related news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,517.85. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,941.67. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $120.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.93. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.24 and a 1 year high of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.