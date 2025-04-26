Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $221.64 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,242,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,269 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $221,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $182.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

