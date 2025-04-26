Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,340,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,377 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $309,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 618.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL opened at $212.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.26. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $130.08 and a 1-year high of $277.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.06%.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,500 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.68, for a total transaction of $5,005,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,021 shares in the company, valued at $47,491,190.28. This trade represents a 9.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.62, for a total transaction of $4,447,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,021,265.74. This represents a 28.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,492 shares of company stock valued at $28,571,705. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $305.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.85.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

