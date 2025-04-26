Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 731,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,902 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $293,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,367,267,000. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,345.2% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 834,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,183,000 after acquiring an additional 832,545 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,993,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,227.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 656,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,814,000 after purchasing an additional 655,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 831,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,791,000 after purchasing an additional 417,507 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $364.78 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $419.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $365.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

