Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on POR

Portland General Electric Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.02 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $79,371.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,430.92. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $56,815.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,587.20. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,795 shares of company stock worth $159,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $62,004,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,553,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,720,000 after purchasing an additional 635,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,913,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,651,000 after purchasing an additional 572,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,464,000.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.