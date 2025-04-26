Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.000-11.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Pool Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Pool stock opened at $291.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.69. Pool has a 52-week low of $284.28 and a 52-week high of $395.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.10). Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Pool’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pool from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.33.

Insider Activity at Pool

In other Pool news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,105. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $3,460,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares in the company, valued at $21,651,642. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

