Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 23,089 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,089 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 613.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Robert Half by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of RHI stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.13. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $78.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.78.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RHI shares. Truist Financial set a $55.00 target price on shares of Robert Half and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on RHI

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.