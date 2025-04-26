Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,512,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $566,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,225,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,080,000 after purchasing an additional 642,401 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Chairman David W. Kemper sold 3,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $245,321.28. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,208,311 shares in the company, valued at $79,941,855.76. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 13,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $914,285.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,028.96. This represents a 13.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,564 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,360. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBSH

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $60.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $72.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.18.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $428.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.