PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Citigroup

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.99%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam grew its stake in PepsiCo by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 42,793 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,705,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,350,000 after purchasing an additional 870,451 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,236,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,031,000 after purchasing an additional 61,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
