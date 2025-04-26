PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Citigroup

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $133.38 on Friday. PepsiCo has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $183.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $182.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam grew its stake in PepsiCo by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 42,793 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,705,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,350,000 after purchasing an additional 870,451 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,236,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,031,000 after purchasing an additional 61,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.