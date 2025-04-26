Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,914 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Payoneer Global worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $6.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $261.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

