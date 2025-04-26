Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys New Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,611 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WYNN. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.6 %

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $82.11 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $107.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.12.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other news, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta acquired 11,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.93 per share, with a total value of $974,571.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,118,000. The trade was a 0.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip G. Satre purchased 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,396.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,095.10. The trade was a 185.08 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 438,700 shares of company stock worth $31,300,943. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

