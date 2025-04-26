Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys 2,296 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 199.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Dover were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ecofi Investissements SA increased its position in shares of Dover by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Dover by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $169.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $143.04 and a 12 month high of $222.31.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is 10.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.50.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

