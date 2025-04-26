Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Purchased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 744,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.29% of Ovintiv worth $30,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

OVV opened at $34.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $53.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Williams Trading set a $58.00 price target on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.76.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

