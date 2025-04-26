Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,041,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,114 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.61% of Option Care Health worth $24,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,315,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,118,000 after purchasing an additional 75,313 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Option Care Health by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,325,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,143,000 after buying an additional 8,400,208 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Option Care Health by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,988,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,518,000 after buying an additional 591,042 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth $60,219,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,510,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,235,000 after buying an additional 147,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OPCH shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

In other news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,835.24. This represents a 40.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.76. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

