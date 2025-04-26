Open Loot Price Tops $0.0729 (OL)

Open Loot (OL) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. In the last seven days, Open Loot has traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Open Loot has a market capitalization of $27.53 million and approximately $17.38 million worth of Open Loot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Loot token can now be purchased for $0.0729 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94,326.00 or 0.99980529 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94,290.00 or 0.99942370 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Open Loot

Open Loot’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,725,524 tokens. Open Loot’s official Twitter account is @openloot. The official website for Open Loot is openloot.com.

Buying and Selling Open Loot

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Loot (OL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Open Loot has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 377,687,141.1307 in circulation. The last known price of Open Loot is 0.07608328 USD and is up 8.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $17,384,344.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openloot.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Loot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Loot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Loot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

