OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $252.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $219.19 and a 1-year high of $317.62. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.95.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.