OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 904 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in PayPal by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Arete Research set a $81.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.88.

PYPL stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.61.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

