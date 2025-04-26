OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 16,922 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,922 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6,305.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,194,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098,077 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,342,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,051,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,694,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,397,000 after acquiring an additional 740,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,899,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,379,000 after acquiring an additional 634,469 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $39.09 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.28.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

