OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,539 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,539 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 72,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,441 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MP Materials by 35.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 604,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after buying an additional 159,200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MP Materials by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of MP stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.34 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.42. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). MP Materials had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $60.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MP shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.61.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 386,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $9,273,214.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,643,076 shares in the company, valued at $375,590,254.76. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,924. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,330,015 shares of company stock valued at $34,559,781. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

