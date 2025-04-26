OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Copart by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $5,700,769.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,401,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CPRT opened at $60.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Argus lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

