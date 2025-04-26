OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYHG. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 347.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF alerts:

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

HYHG stock opened at $63.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.06 and a 200-day moving average of $65.10. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $66.96.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Increases Dividend

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

(Free Report)

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.