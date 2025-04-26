OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total value of $75,500.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,260.96. This represents a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,231 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $351,364.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,819.50. This represents a 25.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $1,075,923 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.11.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ROK opened at $248.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $308.70.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

