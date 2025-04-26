nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 547.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in nVent Electric by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT opened at $54.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.99. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $86.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. Research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

