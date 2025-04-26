Northern Right Capital Management L.P. Buys 104,931 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 356.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,931 shares during the period. Turning Point Brands makes up 3.0% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPB. StockNews.com upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

NYSE:TPB opened at $59.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.21. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $72.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.39 and its 200-day moving average is $58.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

