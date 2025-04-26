Northcoast Research Begins Coverage on Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.53.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCL

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 0.5 %

CCL stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 336,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 203,710 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,269 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $59,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.