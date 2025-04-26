North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Holdings Boosted by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of North American Construction Group worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOA. Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,040,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,945,000 after purchasing an additional 33,881 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in North American Construction Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,333,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after acquiring an additional 156,691 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,057,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,774,000 after acquiring an additional 71,454 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 427,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 101,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth $8,134,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $15.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $471.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.52.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.70%.

North American Construction Group Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

