News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) is Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. grew its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,037,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. News makes up about 10.5% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of News worth $28,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in News by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in News by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in News by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in News by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of News by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $27.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.71. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.69. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. News’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on News in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NWSA

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.