NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 146.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 162.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,095,000 after buying an additional 671,641 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,293,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $638.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $38.73 and a 52-week high of $54.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.00.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

