NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 4,448 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $650,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 30,196 shares in the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 159,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,711,000 after buying an additional 41,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $515,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,674.96. This represents a 12.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $4,228,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,066,078.48. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SCI opened at $78.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $67.19 and a 52 week high of $89.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.78 and a 200 day moving average of $80.04.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 12.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 36.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

