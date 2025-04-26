NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 759 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $7,267,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $9,031,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $364.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.61.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This represents a 10.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $383.67 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $460.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $358.34 and its 200 day moving average is $382.46. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

