Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,072.12.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

NFLX opened at $1,101.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $471.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $955.92 and a 200-day moving average of $903.65. Netflix has a 52-week low of $544.25 and a 52-week high of $1,106.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,933.10. This represents a 98.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,700,583. The trade was a 88.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,855 shares of company stock valued at $267,474,816. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,200,485,000 after buying an additional 198,148 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Netflix by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $29,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 13.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,746 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 356.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

