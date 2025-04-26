Nebula Research & Development LLC Purchases 7,871 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,961,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 761,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,521,000 after buying an additional 135,119 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,835,000 after buying an additional 103,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cabot by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,228,000 after acquiring an additional 96,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Cabot by 3,242.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 72,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $73.63 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average of $93.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

